Heavy rain causes many potholes to open around San Diego County

by Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – Days of heavy rain around San Diego caused a lot of destruction from downed trees and branches to damage along our roadways.

And while we may be in the clear for now, the storm cleanup is far from over.

Even in the rain, San Diego city crews are working hard to patch all the new potholes that came along with the rain.

“They are pretty big. You got to dodge them. You got to go around them,” said driver, Michelle Mannering.

Drivers travelling the northbound lanes of Pacific Highway just south of Washington took a real beating. The damaged roads banged up a lot of cars over the last few days.

“The city is filling pot holes but it’s like they are not able to keep up with the demand. Every time I drive I’m constantly swerving to avoid pot holes,” said Chula Vista resident, Jesus Cortez.

Road repairs have caused heavy traffic delays at several busy intersections as city crews work to fill in the pavement, but for some drivers it’s a little too late.

“We’ve had a few customers in for pot holes. We’ve had some damage, transmission pans, struts, control arms, that kind of thing,” said Gary Sweeney, manager of Kearny Mesa Automotive.

Mechanics say even small potholes can cause big, expensive problems.

“The car has a lot of force, it hits the hole and jars all the parts and it’s just not made to take that force,” he said.

Hitting a pothole can not only blow a tire, it can bend or even break struts, control arms and other suspension parts. and cost you anywhere from a couple of hundred dollars to several thousand dollars

“The more you hit them, the more damage you can do, the more repairs you might need in the future,” said David Christiansen, mechanic of A&D Autowerks.

Mechanics say just keep a close eye and ear to your vehicle after hitting a pothole, no matter the size.

“If you start hearing noises after hitting pot holes, or noises, or the front end feels a little loose than normal,” he said.

City leaders say crews are working fast to repair all the roads.

You can call in potholes to 2-1-1 or don’t forget about the city’s free “get it done” app.

