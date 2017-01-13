Heavy rains won’t necessarily lower our wildfire risk

by Audra Stafford

Wildfires may not be a big threat right now with all the rain San Diego has seen lately. However, fire season is year-round, and since it is only January, there is still plenty of time for things to dry out.

Geologist Dr. Pat Abbott said drought and flooding are typical of San Diego’s Mediterranean climate, as are wildfires. So the rain we’re seeing now won’t necessarily reduce our wildfire danger later.

“I hope it stays rainy for a few months. However, we will be paying a price. If we have an extra-hot summer here, we may start paying the price in September and October. If not, it may be a year after that. But we’re never going to be risk of wildfire. We’re never going to be rid of droughts. Those are part of what comes with the climate we live in.”