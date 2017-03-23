Help local 7-year-old snowboarder get to USASA Nationals, Colorado

Help San Diego Local, Orion, Get to USASA Nationals!

(OCEANSIDE) – Orion is only 7 years old, but he’s already a familiar face on SoCal slopes this season, especially at Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, practicing with the BBMR freestyle team.

This was Orion’s first full season competing in USASA events, and he ended the 2016/2017 season as the Southern California ruggie boys champion in slopestyle, halfpipe and boardercross.

As champion, he pre-qualified for three disciplines. He also received three additional invitations to rail jam, slalom and giant slalom: Orion received six invitations to the USASA National Championships at Copper Mountain in Colorado.

Orion’s Goal

Orion wants to compete on the national level, but his family is currently lacking the resources to get him to nationals.

His family wants to make his dream come true to become a professional athlete someday. Next step, help him get to Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Nationals will go from March 31st through April 7th. The family’s goal is to get Orion to Colorado a few days early to practice.

“We set a low funding goal because not much time left, but can use all the help we can get! All proceeds will cover expenses associated with getting Orion to the 2016/2017 USASA National Championships at Copper Mountain, CO. This includes transportation, gas, food, lodging, lift tickets, fees for Woodward, etc. Any additional funds will go towards getting him back on the slopes and competing during the 2017/2018 season.”

DONATE HERE https://www.gofundme.com/help-orion-get-to-usasa-nationals