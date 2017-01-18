Here’s a list of sandbag distribution centers

by Kelsey Meksto

(San Diego) – With rain on the way this weekend, the City of San Diego has made it easier for City residents to receive free sandbags. The City is making sandbags available at select recreation centers in each City Council District. This will ensure that the sandbags are readily available in advance of potential storms.

Those presenting proof of residency can get up to 10 empty sandbags from centrally located recreation centers. Residents offering identification showing their home street address can pick-up bags between 1 pm and 7 pm Monday through Friday and from noon until 2 pm Saturday and Sunday.

Council District 1

Standley Recreation Center

3585 Governor Dr., San Diego, 92122

Council District 2

Robb Athletic Field

2525 Bacon St., San Diego, 92107

Council District 3

Golden Hill Recreation Center

2600 Golf Course Dr., San Diego, 92102

Council District 4

Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center

6401 Skyline Dr., San Diego, 92114

Council District 5

Scripps Ranch Recreation Center

11454 Blue Cypress Dr., San Diego, 92131

Council District 6

North Clairemont Recreation Center

4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego, 92117

Council District 7

Allied Gardens Recreation Center

5155 Greenbrier Ave., San Diego, 92120

Council District 8

San Ysidro Community Activity Center

179 Diza Rd., San Diego, 92173

Council District 9

City Heights Recreation Center

4380 Landis St., San Diego, 92105

1) Public Works Yard, 1800 Maxwell Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91911

• Wednesday, Jan. 18, now until 8 pm

• Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6:30 am to 4 pm

• Friday, Jan. 20, from 6:30 am to 4 pm

2) Fire Station 4, 850 Paseo Ranchero, Chula Vista, CA 91910

• Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 3:30 to 7 pm

• Thursday, Jan.19, from 3:30 to 7 pm

3) Fire Station 5, 391 Oxford Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911

• Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 4 to 7 pm

• Thursday, Jan. 19, from 3:30 to 7 pm

• If you are picking up sandbags from Fire Station 5, please bring your own shovel. **Special thanks to Vulcan Materials Company which donated the sand at the Fire Station 5 location.

CERT (Citizens Emergency Response Team) crews will be on-site at the Fire Stations to assist with preparing and distributing sandbags.

Sandbags are intended for Chula Vista residents and identification and proof of residency may be required. Limit 10 per household.