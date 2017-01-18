Here’s a list of sandbag distribution centers
(San Diego) – With rain on the way this weekend, the City of San Diego has made it easier for City residents to receive free sandbags. The City is making sandbags available at select recreation centers in each City Council District. This will ensure that the sandbags are readily available in advance of potential storms.
Those presenting proof of residency can get up to 10 empty sandbags from centrally located recreation centers. Residents offering identification showing their home street address can pick-up bags between 1 pm and 7 pm Monday through Friday and from noon until 2 pm Saturday and Sunday.
Council District 1
Standley Recreation Center
3585 Governor Dr., San Diego, 92122
Council District 2
Robb Athletic Field
2525 Bacon St., San Diego, 92107
Council District 3
Golden Hill Recreation Center
2600 Golf Course Dr., San Diego, 92102
Council District 4
Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center
6401 Skyline Dr., San Diego, 92114
Council District 5
Scripps Ranch Recreation Center
11454 Blue Cypress Dr., San Diego, 92131
Council District 6
North Clairemont Recreation Center
4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego, 92117
Council District 7
Allied Gardens Recreation Center
5155 Greenbrier Ave., San Diego, 92120
Council District 8
San Ysidro Community Activity Center
179 Diza Rd., San Diego, 92173
Council District 9
City Heights Recreation Center
4380 Landis St., San Diego, 92105
1) Public Works Yard, 1800 Maxwell Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91911
• Wednesday, Jan. 18, now until 8 pm
• Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6:30 am to 4 pm
• Friday, Jan. 20, from 6:30 am to 4 pm
2) Fire Station 4, 850 Paseo Ranchero, Chula Vista, CA 91910
• Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 3:30 to 7 pm
• Thursday, Jan.19, from 3:30 to 7 pm
3) Fire Station 5, 391 Oxford Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
• Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 4 to 7 pm
• Thursday, Jan. 19, from 3:30 to 7 pm
• If you are picking up sandbags from Fire Station 5, please bring your own shovel. **Special thanks to Vulcan Materials Company which donated the sand at the Fire Station 5 location.
CERT (Citizens Emergency Response Team) crews will be on-site at the Fire Stations to assist with preparing and distributing sandbags.
Sandbags are intended for Chula Vista residents and identification and proof of residency may be required. Limit 10 per household.