High surf advisory in effect

SAN DIEGO (CNS)- The strong Pacific storm that toppled trees, felled power lines and brought widespread downpours and stiff winds to the region on Friday was making its way out of San Diego County today.

A flash Flood watch was allowed to expire Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. But a coastal hazard message with a high surf warning and small craft advisory with a gale warning will remain in effect until Sunday.