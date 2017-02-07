High winds and light rain in San Diego County, see what is expected

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Continuing light rain and gusty winds in portions of San Diego County today could cause problems for motorists during the morning commute, but both are expected to start tapering off this evening.

In a 24-hour period ending at 3 a.m., the low pressure trough had dropped 1.97 inches of rain in Birch Hill; 1.49 in Pine Hills; 1.44 in Mesa Grande; 1.34 in Julian; 1.31 on Volcan Mountain; 1.24 at Lake Cuyamaca; 1.13 on Mount Laguna; and 1.08 in Descanso.

Other precipitation totals included .85 of an inch on Mount Woodson; .77 on Palomar Mountain; .72 in Warner Springs; .71 in Alpine; .70 in Santa Ysabel; .65 in Oceanside; .52 in Rainbow; .48 in Vista; .47 in Bonsall; .44 in Alpine; .42 in Encinitas and Ramona; .39 in Campo and Valley Center; .37 in Fallbrook; .29 in Escondido; .26 in San Marcos; .22 in Carlsbad; .15 in Santee; .14 in Ranchita; .12 in Lakeside; .04 in San Felipe; and .03 at Lindbergh Field, according to the National Weather Service.

Also expected throughout the day are a hundredth to two-tenths of an inch at the beaches, about a tenth of an inch in the southern part of the county, up to a quarter of an inch in the valleys, and a quarter to three-quarters of an inch in the mountains, according to the NWS.

Forecasters said the drizzle and light rain could lead to slowdowns during the morning commute, but the precipitation would ease up and become more sparse tonight. The showers are expected to dissipate altogether overnight.

Strong winds could also lead to difficult driving conditions through this evening.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. for the mountains and deserts. Wind gusts of 35 to 50 miles per hour are expected in most of the affected areas, but gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph over mountain ridges and along desert slopes.

Building high pressure is expected to usher in drier and warmer weather Wednesday and Thursday, but another storm may deliver another round of gusty winds and rain Friday into the weekend. The upcoming storm is poised to drop a tenth to a quarter inch of rain, according to the weather service.