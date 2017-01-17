Is the historic California drought over? Recent storms are helping improve conditions

by Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – Over the last few years, the state of California has suffered from a historic drought that has killed grass and plants and dried up many of our lakes and reservoirs.

But there is some good news, with more heavy rain in the forecast; the drought emergency could soon be over.

For the first time since 2011, the U.S. Drought Monitor has erased drought from all areas north of interstate 80 that means the drought is on its way out but we’re not in the clear just yet.

Three years ago, Governor Jerry Brown declared California in a state of emergency as we faced water shortfalls in what was the driest year on record. But things have been slowly improving.

“It’s been kind of like a big block of ice that we’ve been pecking at it,” said Alex Tardy, Manager, Warning Coordination Meteorologist National Weather Service.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say if California continues having an active storm pattern that would end the drought. But it will take years of at least average rainfall to completely end California’s drought.

“We got a ways to go, but this is going to help us tremendously. It won’t put us over the top where we can say the drought is over in southern California, but it will put us at a level where we see significant improvement in the drought,” said Tardy.

This month’s strong winter storms have been refilling important reservoirs but won’t have an impact on our water bills.

“Water agencies typically set their water rates once a year and they are not necessarily driven by rainfall. Down here if we have rainfall it doesn’t necessarily impact the amount of water we have locally to sell, we get it mostly from northern California or the Colorado River so even if we have rain it’s difficult to say what the impact of our water rates would be,” said Jeff Stephenson, Principal Water Resources Specialist for the San Diego County Water Authority.

Drought conditions around the state have improved. But officials are keeping their fingers crossed for more.

“We never have as much as we would like, we would like to capture as much rainfall as we can as much water as we can to get through the summer months so continue to snow in the sierra’s would be great and then that water would be used in the summertime when the rain and snow stops and that’s no slowly melts and then the residence can use that and we will have that water in San Diego,” said Stephenson.

The San Diego County Water Authority recommends we still practice water conservation year round.

Have questions or a story idea for CW6’s Carlos Correa? Stay connected with him on twitter: @carloscorrea2 or on facebook: carlos correa