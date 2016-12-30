Holiday Schedule for City Offices and Services

by Kelsey Meksto

Trash/Recyclables Collection Schedule

There will be a one-day delay in trash, yard waste and curbside recyclables collection for customers served by the Environmental Services Department beginning Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. For example: Monday’s collection will occur on Tuesday, and so on, with Friday’s collection occurring on Saturday. Normal collection service resumes Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

This schedule is for the City of San Diego only. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

Open Facilities on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

Robb Field Skate Park, Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park, Carmel Valley Skate Park, Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park and the Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park

City golf courses and starter booths

Closures on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

The City’s Miramar Landfill

All City pools (closed Jan. 1 & Jan. 2)

Chollas Lake

All City Recreation Centers

San Vicente Reservoir

Kumeyaay Lake Campground

Most cultural attractions (including museums) in Balboa Park

Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center

Specific closures within the City on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017:

All City Administrative offices

The City’s refuse/recyclables container sales office on Miramar Place

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department

The Family Justice Center – (Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.)

The Tecolote Nature Center

The Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices

Additional Closures

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed on Jan. 1 and 2 including: the Botanical Building, Casa del Prado and the War Memorial Building (some Park museums are open; check their websites for holiday hours)

The Balboa Park Activity Center and Municipal Gym will be closed Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 for floor renovations

Parking Enforcement on Jan. 1 and 2, 2017

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones within the City of San Diego will not be enforced

Red, white and blue zones are still enforced every day

Parking rules on Port property and in different cities may vary so please read the signage provided

Public Safety