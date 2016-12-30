Holiday Schedule for City Offices and Services
Trash/Recyclables Collection Schedule
There will be a one-day delay in trash, yard waste and curbside recyclables collection for customers served by the Environmental Services Department beginning Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. For example: Monday’s collection will occur on Tuesday, and so on, with Friday’s collection occurring on Saturday. Normal collection service resumes Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
This schedule is for the City of San Diego only. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.
Open Facilities on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017
Robb Field Skate Park, Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park, Carmel Valley Skate Park, Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park and the Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park
City golf courses and starter booths
Closures on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017
- The City’s Miramar Landfill
- All City pools (closed Jan. 1 & Jan. 2)
- Chollas Lake
- All City Recreation Centers
- San Vicente Reservoir
- Kumeyaay Lake Campground
- Most cultural attractions (including museums) in Balboa Park
- Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center
Specific closures within the City on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017:
- All City Administrative offices
- The City’s refuse/recyclables container sales office on Miramar Place
- The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department
- The Family Justice Center – (Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.)
- The Tecolote Nature Center
- The Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices
Additional Closures
All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed on Jan. 1 and 2 including: the Botanical Building, Casa del Prado and the War Memorial Building (some Park museums are open; check their websites for holiday hours)
The Balboa Park Activity Center and Municipal Gym will be closed Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 for floor renovations
Parking Enforcement on Jan. 1 and 2, 2017
- Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones within the City of San Diego will not be enforced
- Red, white and blue zones are still enforced every day
- Parking rules on Port property and in different cities may vary so please read the signage provided
Public Safety
- Police and Fire-Rescue emergency crews will not be impacted
- Station 38 (Citywide emergency dispatch center) will be on duty