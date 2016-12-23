Holiday weekend travelers head out of town

by Erika Cervantes

(San Diego) At the San Diego International Airport, there are crowds of people everywhere. Some are stuck in traffic, others are patiently waiting for loved ones to pick them up and most are happy to be done with traveling.

“It was pretty crowded at the airport but the TSA line went pretty quickly and the flight left on time,” says Phil Richmond, who is traveling from Philadelphia, “It was a smooth ride to San Diego.”

The board at the airport is showing mixed results for travelers. Most flights in and out of the airport are on time. There are more than 50 flights that have been delayed or cancelled. The biggest problems seem to be out of LAX and SFO. However, travelers say it could be a lot worse.

“It actually wasn’t that bad, we were through security in a flash, through TSA pre-check and the flight was long, but otherwise uneventful,” adds Steve Kanes who is traveling from Philadelphia.

As people travel for the holiday weekend, they’re also hitting the road. For most of them, traffic was bad. But, as rain moves in, the California Highway Patrol says they’re bumping up patrols to deal with all the extra cars.

“This is to ensure that motorists arrive to their destinations safely officers,” says CHP Officer Robert Katano, “We will be out there in full force aggressively looking for impaired drivers. They will be responding to assist motorists who are stranded on the side of the freeway.”

If you are driving this weekend and the weather is bad, you’ll need to take precautions.

“You always want to reduce your speed, you want to make sure you create an extra cushion around your vehicle when traveling, and make sure you activate your windshield wipers and headlights so you can have a better visual horizon,” adds Officer Katano.

Another piece of advice from the CHP, if you’re driving this weekend make sure you have enough rest. Officers say you need to be alert just in case an accident happens near you.