Hollywood Casino in Jamul has now been open 6 months

CW6 checks to see if relations with the community of Jamul have improved

It’s now been six months since the Hollywood Casino in Jamul opened its doors. You may recall, many in the community of Jamul have been strongly opposed to the casino being built there. So, at the half-year point, we wanted to see if the situation between the community and the casino has improved.

“When we broke ground here, it was February 14, 2014 and that day was one of the most emotional days,” said Jamul Indian Village Tribal Chairwoman Erica Pinto. Pinto is talking about the day ground was broken on the Hollywood Casino, a dream of the tribe for decades. A dream of a very small and very poor tribe, to improve their lives. Pinto said that has happened.

“This has improved our living, I can’t even put a number on it. We just have the most, the best healthcare that we’ve ever had in our entire lives. We get a little bit of change in our pockets that we’re able to put food on our table and do things that we enjoy doing. It’s just great, you couldn’t ask for anything more,” Pinto said.

But what for the tribe is a dream come true is seen as anything but by many residents of Jamul. The anti-casino signs that were put up long before the casino was built are still here, and so is the feeling behind them.

“There’s residents here that have been here for generations. I think it’s caused a great big problem. Me personally, it’s caused problems with me getting in and out of Jamul. This road here, there’s been more accidents along here,” said Jamul resident Rich Dowdy.

Pinto said the tribe is very aware of the road issue, a road that is just two lanes from Rancho San Diego out to the casino. She said the tribe is working first on improving the area in front of the casino and then, she said they’ll work with CalTrans to improve the road the entire distance from the casino to Rancho San Diego.

“So that’s for sure, those are gonna happen?” asked CW6’s John Carroll. “Those are gonna happen, yes”, Pinto replied. “Are you guys contributing to the cost of that?” Carroll asked. “Yes, I think we’re contributing the entire amount which is upwards of 20-million dollars,” Pinto said.

In addition, Pinto said the tribe just purchased two new fire trucks for the Jamul fire station to the tune of about two-million dollars.

“When it first opened, it was really really tough. I know people were really irritated. Traffic was horrible,” said Travis Thomas who lives in Lakeside but works in Jamul nearly every day. So, Thomas is on the 94 a lot. He said since the casino opened, he’s seen an improvement. “I think it’s much better now than it was, you know it’s coming down. I don’t know why or what’s happening but it seems better,” he said.

Erica Pinto’s brother Chris is a tribal council member. He said he’s seen some improvement in relations with the community. “We will continue to reach out and support the community you know as much they might not like us, but we love them. We love the Jamul community,” he said.

The Jamul Indian Village Tribe knows they’ll never win over all of the Jamul community. But Erica and Chris Pinto said they’ll keep trying.