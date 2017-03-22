Homeland Security beefs up measures due to new intelligence

The new ban involves some of the widest-ranging aviation security measures since the September 11th terror attacks

SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- The Department of Homeland Security is beefing up security measures for travelers headed to the U.S. from ten Middle Eastern and African airports.

Officials are putting into place a new ban that involves some of the widest-ranging aviation security measures since the September 11th terror attacks. Authorities say there is no specific plot. However; U.S. officials say they have gathered intelligence that Al Qaeda is trying to hide explosives inside batteries and battery compartments. Beginning early Saturday morning, passengers on non-stop U.S. bound flights from 10 airports will be required to check any electronic item larger than a cell phone.

The U.S. order affects more than 50 flights a day. The U.K.’s ban affects flights from six countries, including two that are not part of the U.S. ban. Both bans require the affected devices be checked and carried in the cargo hold. Critics of the ban says it doesn’t protect passengers because those devices pose just as great a risk in the cargo hold as they do in the cabin. And; since the ban only affects a handful of flights-terrorists could simply chose others. Terrorism analyst Paul Cruickshank says the fact that two nations are enforcing the ban means there is a credible threat. “The fact that the UK appears to be considering similar restrictions indicates that there is intelligence out there that is creating concern.”

For now, the ban is indefinite. The U.S. has not ruled out that more airports could be added to the list. The new order will “officially” take affect early Saturday morning, although some airlines are enforcing it earlier.