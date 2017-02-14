Homelessness Forum in Oceanside Focuses on Community Effort

It was standing room only at the Homelessness Forum Monday night at the Oceanside Civic Center.

The community spoke loud and clear that this issue of homelessness requires a team effort.

Cleta Riojas owns Bistro at the Pier coffee shop.

Her business is front and center to the homeless crisis in Oceanside.

“When it comes down to it they’re so used to having free hand me outs and everything given to them for free,” said Riojas.

She believes the problem needs to be tackled by the community from all angles.

That’s exactly what Monday night’s community forum was all about.

“You’re talking 200-400 unsheltered individuals on the streets of Oceanside on any given night and that’s far too many,” said Greg Anglea, Interfaith Community Services Executive Director.

His organization was part of the equation for the community to figure out concrete solutions. Anglea points out 17,000 people contacted his organization trying to end their homelessness.

While almost 7,000 are now in homes, a whopping 10,000 still remain on the streets.

“There are different solutions for different people,” Anglea explained.

People like Francis Kazerski may not fit into some of the stereotypical descriptions of a homeless person, but he still needs help.

“I’ve been a guest of the Bread of Life homeless mission of all things not because I wanted to be, but because of the circumstances,” said Kazerski.

He said he and his wife were left homeless after their mobile home caught on fire.

He’s still trying to piece his way back to normalcy and says an eight year waiting period for section 8 housing just isn’t in the cards.

He believes this type of conversation involving law enforcement, the city and non profits is a big step forward.

“The best solution is a community solution not a government solution,” said Kazerski.

The City pointed out Oceanside only has a vacancy rate of 1.6-percent, so without housing and places to provide immediate services of all kinds progress won’t be made.

But the good news is more people are getting long term help they need, but we still have a long way to go.