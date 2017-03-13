Horrifying helicopter crash near Mexicali kills 4

Pilot, co-pilot and 2 rescuers had just completed a recovery mission

A horrifying helicopter crash just west of Mexicali Monday afternoon, and it was all caught on video. Four people died when their chopper went down. The crew had just retrieved the body of a young girl who had gone missing while hiking with friends this weekend.

It would be a horrible tragedy no matter the circumstances. But this one is made even worse, even more sad because this crew, a pilot, co-pilot and two rescuers had just completed a mission of mercy. They’d retrieved the body of Karen Sanchez from a mountain called El Centinela.

After dropping off the body, the pilot and co-pilot went back to get the rescuers. Local media was there because obviously this was a big story.

The video picks up after the rescue chopper has just taken off. Everything is fine at first, but then the pilot gets close to a high-tension power line. It’s unclear whether he made contact with it. You then see the rear rotor spin off, and at that point, the aircraft went into a death spiral, slamming into the ground and bursting into flames as horrified media and others looked on. We’re told the bodies of all four on board were burned beyond recognition.

On Monday evening, CW6 talked to retired Sheriff’s Astrea pilot Dan Megna. We asked him for his take on what the video shows.

“It looks like the wire is closer to the camera, the aircraft is farther away. The wire integrity remains intact throughout the entire thing and the tail rotor and apparently the gear box appears to depart the aircraft many feet above the wire and so based on what I saw, it appears there was no contact with the wire, but again that’s purely speculation… It’s horrible to see something like that. That’s a horrific crash,” Megna said.

An investigation will now get underway that will determine exactly what went so horribly wrong, taking the lives of four people whose lives were all about helping others. Dan Megna flew with the Astrea Helicopter Team for 20-years before retiring. He said the type of helicopter the Mexican crew was flying was made to survive a crash, but with the way this one unfolded, he said there was no chance of recovery.