Hotel in Italy buried by avalanche, 30 missing

by Kelsey Meksto

Rome (CNN) – At least one person has died and many others are feared dead after an avalanche buried a hotel in central Italy following a series of earthquakes.

An estimated 30 people are trapped inside the Hotel Rigopiano, which was hit by an avalanche Thursday at the foot of the Gran Sasso mountain, Italy’s Civil Protection Department said.

It based its estimate on guest registration and staff numbers, but said it was possible that some people had escaped before the avalanche hit.

Two others were rescued from the site of the hotel, Civil Protection Department chief Fabrizio Curcio told journalists.

Italian fire brigade spokesman Luca Cari, who is at the scene, said the hotel had been “completely slammed” in the avalanche and debris was scattered as far as 100 meters from the hotel structure, making the search area large.