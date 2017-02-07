House of Blues: Gospel Brunch – 2/19

CW6 Staff
House of Blues San Diego’s world famous Gospel Brunch raises the roof on Sunday, February 19th, with talent hand-picked by Grammy Award winning Gospel artist Kirk Franklin. Enjoy an amazing all-you-can-eat buffet featuring breakfast plus tender carving stations, southern specialties and mouth-watering desserts. Don’t miss our signature chicken and waffles! And if you’re in the mood you just might end up on stage waving a napkin and dancing off some of that delicious cuisine!

KIRK FRANKLIN PRESENTS: GOSPEL BRUNCH
Sunday, February 19th, 2017 at 11 a.m.
House of Blues San Diego

Tickets on sale now at HouseOfBlues.com.

