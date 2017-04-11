House of Blues: Gospel Brunch 4/16

House of Blues San Diego’s wildly popular world-famous Gospel Brunch raises the roof on Sunday, April 16th at 11 a.m. with a second show added at 2 p.m., featuring talent hand-picked by Grammy Award winning Gospel artist Kirk Franklin. Enjoy an amazing all-you-can-eat buffet featuring breakfast plus tender carving stations, southern specialties and mouth-watering desserts. Don’t miss our signature chicken and waffles! And if you’re in the mood you just might end up on stage waving a napkin and dancing off some of that delicious cuisine!

KIRK FRANKLIN PRESENTS: GOSPEL BRUNCH

Sunday, April 16th, 2017 at 11 a.m. and a newly added 2 p.m. show

House of Blues San Diego

Tickets on sale now at HouseOfBlues.com.