House of Blues Gospel Brunch January 15th

by CW6 Staff

HOBGospelBrunch470

House of Blues San Diego’s world famous Gospel Brunch raises the roof on Sunday, January 15th, with talent hand-picked by Grammy Award winning Gospel artist Kirk Franklin. Enjoy an amazing all-you-can-eat buffet featuring breakfast plus tender carving stations, southern specialties and mouth-watering desserts. Don’t miss our signature chicken and waffles! And if you’re in the mood you just might end up on stage waving a napkin and dancing off some of that delicious cuisine!

KIRK FRANKLIN PRESENTS: GOSPEL BRUNCH
Sunday, January 15th, 2017 at 11 a.m.
House of Blues San Diego

Tickets on sale now at HouseOfBlues.com.

More from CW6

Monster Trucks Advance Screening Giveaway
Bye Bye Man Advance Screening Giveaway
Crazy For Ka’anapali Vacation Giveaway
Live By Night Advance Screening Giveaway