House of Blues Gospel Brunch January 15th

by CW6 Staff

House of Blues San Diego’s world famous Gospel Brunch raises the roof on Sunday, January 15th, with talent hand-picked by Grammy Award winning Gospel artist Kirk Franklin. Enjoy an amazing all-you-can-eat buffet featuring breakfast plus tender carving stations, southern specialties and mouth-watering desserts. Don’t miss our signature chicken and waffles! And if you’re in the mood you just might end up on stage waving a napkin and dancing off some of that delicious cuisine!

KIRK FRANKLIN PRESENTS: GOSPEL BRUNCH

Sunday, January 15th, 2017 at 11 a.m.

House of Blues San Diego

Tickets on sale now at HouseOfBlues.com.