Human trafficking sting rescues teens in San Diego County

by Erika Cervantes

(San Diego) A multi-county, multi-agency operation saved several underage girls who were being sexually exploited. The 2-day sting targeted San Diego County’s multi-million dollar human trafficking industry.

“Operation Reclaim and Rebuild” saved 28 teenage girls from all over Southern California. In San Diego County, 2 victims were rescued. One of those young women has been caught up in human trafficking before.

“This 16-year-old is someone we had already encountered as a 14-year-old who had been trafficked,” says San Diego County Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan, “The trauma in this kind of life continues, it takes a lot of work by all the partners to be able to really rescue these victims, and sometimes it take multiple efforts to do so.”

Both teen girls rescued in San Diego county are receiving help, so are several adult prostitutes who were working against their will. They’re getting counseling, healthcare, everything they need to re-build their lives.

“We are giving hope to the victims of sex trafficking who would otherwise suffer in a dark corner in our society,” say San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman.

The girls were saved from human traffickers during a 2-day sting last week. During “Operation Reclaim and Rebuild”, ads were posted online.

“The people who buy know that you can’t put 16 as the age, but you can give hints that this is a young person being sold,” says Stephan.

When the men showed up at a pre-set location, they were arrested. The 22-johns busted locally come from all sorts of backgrounds.

“Most were married and have children at home. Their occupations range from being unemployed to being highly compensated professionals,” says Assistant San Diego County Sheriff Mike Barnett.

Human trafficking is the second biggest criminal industry in San Diego, after drugs. It generates over $800-million every year. Most of these deals are made online now, and the goal of this operation was to help the girls, and crack down on the customers, and pimps victimizing them

“This operation sends a clear message, a clear warning to those who buy human beings for sex in San Diego County. If you think you’re not being watched, you are. If you think you’re operating in the shadows, you’re not,” adds Stephan.

All of the men arrested for trying to buy sex are facing misdemeanor solicitation charges. The traffickers themselves are facing a number of felony charges and law enforcement promises more of the operations in the future.