Humane officers are calling a recent case of animal hoarding extreme, but not uncommon.

by Amy DuPont

MORENA- Humane officers are calling a recent case of animal hoarding extreme, but not uncommon. Officers at the San Diego Campus for Animal Care can receive between one and two cases a week. Often times officers are able to work with the pet owner to manage the situation rather than step in and take the animals away.

Captain Melyssa Jones say when humane officers confiscate animals the hoarder typically goes out and finds new pets. Captain Jones says hoarders care about their animals. They believe they can care for them; things just get out of control. Jones says loved ones and neighbors are often the first people to notice something is wrong. ” When we are talking about ammonia and feces it seeps into everything they wear. If they are standing by you and talking to you, and you truly smell ammonia or feces it’s a good indicators it’s a bigger issue in the household.” Capt Jones says she approaches these situations with compassion and tries to work with these owners and allow them to keep a manageable number of animals.

As for the 123 Yorkies being taken care of at the San Diego Humane Society, they are not ready for adoption yet. You help them by making a donation to the Humane Society to help pay for their care. Or; you can help make room in the shelter by adopting one of the many other pets that need a forever home.