Hundreds of SDG&E customers left without power

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) – Three power outages in San Diego County have left hundreds of San Diego Gas and Electric Company customers without electricity today, according to the company’s web site.

The first one was reported at 6:22 a.m. in National City and affected 323 customers. SDG&E was attempting to determine the cause of the outage, but estimated the power to be restored by 3 p.m.

The lights went out in Ramona at 6:46 a.m. for 290 customers, with an estimated restoration time of 12:30 p.m.

“We have determined that a combination of factors has caused a problem in the electric system,” SDG&E officials said.

Seven customers lost power for an unknown reason in Oceanside at 8:35 a.m. That outage was expected to be resolved by 4 p.m.