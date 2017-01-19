Hundreds of thousands will march for women’s rights Saturday

by Jenny Day

People across the country and around the world are concerned about what a Trump administration could mean for women’s rights. So, the day after Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, a massive march is planned for DC and here in San Diego as well.

The Women’s March is happening in cities across the country and already 22,000 San Diegans are registered to join the march downtown.

They’re contributing to an international movement. Hundreds of thousands of people will march in solidarity; stand together with women and people who support women, for the protection of rights they feel are being threatened.

“It’s not time to sit back and wait and see. We need to stand up and show up. We are watching and we will hold you accountable,” Sarah Dolgen Shaftel said, who is the organizer of the San Diego Women’s March.

Saturday in San Diego, Washington DC and in hundreds of other cities, there will be a peaceful march for women’s rights.

“Defunding Planned Parenthood would be a disaster,” Peter Bolland said, who is planning to march on Saturday.

Hours away from a Trump administration, uncertainty is high. Trump is pro life, but has not made clear his plans surrounding a woman’s right to choose or what will happen to millions in federal funding for Planned Parenthood. 138,000 people in San Diego and Imperial Counties rely on their services annually.

“I’m most afraid that my 2 year old daughter won’t be able to choose what she does with her own body, that’s why I’m marching,” Dolgen Shaftel said.

Following the election, some voters admit, they’re having a tough time adjusting, but now they say it’s time to take action.

“There was a lot of grieving in my house and amongst my friends. It was a kick in the gut,” Bolland said.

“We will not repeat the 21st century. We’re watching and ready to stand up for our rights,” Cita Walsh said of Planned Parenthood.

The San Diego Women’s March kicks off at 10a.m. Saturday, at the Civic Center Plaza, then they’ll walk about a mile to the County Administration Building.

“The end of the march should be your first step of activism. We’re taking a stand for what’s right,” Dolgen Shaftel added.

If you’d like to sign up for the march: http://sdwomensmarch.com/