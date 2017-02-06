The Imperial Beach Pier Could Look A Lot Different In The Near Future

In the not-too-distant future, the Imperial Beach Pier could look a lot different than it does now. On Monday night, I.B. residents came together to share their ideas of what a renovated and improved pier might look like.

When you think of Imperial Beach, the city’s 1,300 foot long pier likely comes to mind. “It really is awesome that you guys care about your community enough to come out,” said Imperial Beach Port Commissioner Dan Malcolm.

Several dozen people gathered at I.B. City Hall Monday evening to hear a presentation from the Civitas Landscape Architecture firm, the same company that renovated the North Embarcadero. The Civitas representative presented a number of different ideas. There was the suggestion of enhancing existing uses, like re-doing the railings. People were asked if they’d like to repair the existing lights, or put in something new. Should there be structures that provide shade, what could be done to make people want to stay longer at the pier? Helping the people who fish there, maybe even a zip line that would run from near the edge of the pier to the shore.

“I don’t want it to get too crazy… that would take away from its majestic beauty already,” said longtime I.B. resident Sha-rron Cobb.

After the presentation, folks gathered around long tables. There were pictures of the various amenities discussed which they place on long pieces of paper with an image of the pier on them. And, they wrote down their thoughts.

“Elevate it up so that it’s completely… you have the structure above but it’s open underneath so that people can get out of the sun,” said former I.B. City Councilman Jim King. King said the current eatery at the end of the pier is inadequate. It was originally built to serve food to just a handful of people going on sport fishing excursions. King said he wants to see a two-story restaurant and bar in its place.

“I would like to see some sitting areas and I’d like to have it, see more upkeep on it. I think the fishing has gotten out of control,” said I.B. resident Shirley Soth.

All the ideas presented will be compiled by Civitas. The company will then develop design ideas, review them with the city and the port, refine them and eventually present them at an upcoming meeting of the port commission. It’s unclear how long that will all take.