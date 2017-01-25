Inmates escape from Alder Conservation Camp

by Kelsey Meksto

KLAMATH – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for two minimum-security inmates who walked away from the California Correctional Center (CCC) Alder Conservation Camp (CC #20) in Del Norte County on Jan. 24, 2017.

Inmates Eddy Edwards, 47, and Brian Schueren, 27, were reported missing during a security check on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Edwards and Schueren were last seen at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in their assigned housing unit. Edwards and Schueren were both assigned as firefighters at the camp, which houses approximately 110 minimum-custody inmates.

CDCR, CAL FIRE, law enforcement personnel, the California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search for Edwards and Schueren.

Edwards is a white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 167 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. He was committed to CDCR on Oct. 23, 2015, from Glenn County to serve a six-year sentence for criminal threat to cause great bodily injury/death and DUI over legal blood alcohol content within 10 years of specified violations. He was scheduled to parole in 2019.

Schueren is a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 183 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was committed to CDCR on March 23, 2016, from Orange County to serve a four-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon. He was scheduled to parole in 2020.

Anyone who sees inmates Edwards and/or Schueren should contact 911 or law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone having information about or knowledge of the location of Edwards and/or Schueren should contact the CCC Watch Commander at (530) 257-2181, extension 4173.

