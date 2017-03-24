Intermittent closures of interstate 5 in Encinitas Sunday morning

Motorists are advised to avoid the area during work hours

On Sunday, March 26, there will be brief, intermittent closures in both directions along Interstate 5 (I-5) near Manchester Avenue in Encinitas.

The California Highway Patrol will close the freeway in approximately 15 – 30 minute intervals between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

These rolling closures are necessary to accommodate the removal of overhead power lines along I-5 as part of the Build NCC project to extend the carpool lanes on the freeway and replace the freeway bridge over the San Elijo Lagoon.

Drivers should anticipate delays on both southbound and northbound I-5 while California Highway Patrol monitors traffic flow to allow crews to complete this work. Local power services are not expected to be interrupted during the removal of the overhead power lines.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area during work hours, if possible. Be Work Zone Alert, Move Over a lane when safe to do so and slow when highway workers are present with amber lights flashing. Nearby residents can expect intermittent noise and lights during construction.

If you find yourself in need of assistance, call, “511,” and ask for, “Roadside Assistance.” Access real-time traffic info through any of these resources: 511SD, Caltrans QuickMap, WAZE, or Google Maps. Please note: construction schedules are subject to change.