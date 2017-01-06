Internship – News Department

by Jobs

The CW6 has an unpaid internship in the News Department to help students gain a better understanding of skills, expectations and opportunities in the broadcast/digital news business.

CW6 News interns will be given the chance to get hands-on experience in every aspect of TV and digital news production from Studio camera and editing to field reporting, assignment desk and show producing and writing. At students request we can also tailor a program to concentrate hours learning in those areas that most interest you, but you will spend at least one day in each department area. Some weekend and evenings may be assigned as part of the learning experience

Requirements:

Must be 18 yrs of age or older.

Must have already completed Freshman year of college (or equivalent credits).

Must provide written acknowledgement of college credit being given for completing this internship as well as class credit requirements.

Must be majoring in Journalism, Broadcasting or related field.

Must be available a minimum of 12 hours per week (or hours as prescribed by advisor).

Please e-mail cover letter and resume to: jobs@cw6sandiego.com

No Phone Calls Please