Ivanka Trump gets her own office in the White House

Washington (CNN) – Ivanka Trump will work out of an office in the West Wing, a White House official told CNN on Monday.

The official also confirmed Trump will seek a security clearance and government-provided communication devices, although she will not be a government employee.

The move places President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter — long one of his closest advisers — at the center of his administration, following weeks during which she held no formal role but appeared alongside the President and senior staffers in major meetings with world leaders and business figures.

She has also reportedly weighed in on policy issues and established a low-key presence in the White House.

Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, has been a senior White House adviser since the outset of the administration. The Department of Justice assessed at the time that the hire did not violate anti-nepotism laws.