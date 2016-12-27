James: Tuesday’s Adoption Pet 12/27/16

by Kelsey Meksto

Name: James

Breed: Poodle

Age: 9 years old

Sex: Neutered Male

Organization: Maltese & More Rescue

Phone: 858-349-5918

Website: http://www.adoptapet.com/maltese-more-rescue/

This handsome 15-pound Poodle named James was pulled from the Bonita animal shelter and placed in a Maltese And More Rescue foster home. Not only is he very distinguished looking, but he definitely has the manners and disposition of a gentleman. He holds his head up high, and prances around like royalty. He even maintains a regal air when he’s simply looking out the car window or when he’s perched up on the couch. James is very calm and gentle, and appears to be housebroken when he has access to the outdoors. He’s a perfect gentleman on the leash, loves to ride in the car and gets along well with other dogs. His foster family says he’s a joy to have in their home and will be a wonderful companion. James is neutered and up to date on all his shots and ready for his permanent home…and because he’s 9 years old, he qualifies for a special adoption rate as part of their “Senior-to-Senior” adoption program. He missed out on finding a permanent home for Christmas, but we hope the New Year will bring him luck. Google Maltese And More Rescue and please fill out an adoption application on their website.

