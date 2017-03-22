Jamul to deliver new fire trucks to San Diego, helping improve regional fire safety

(JAMUL) – Leading up to what could be a busy fire season in San Diego County, the Jamul Indian Village will officially hand over the keys and deliver a new $1 million ladder truck and $500 thousand pumper truck to the San Diego County Fire Authority.

The delivery is part of the multi-million dollar, comprehensive Fire and Life Services Agreement reached between the Tribe and the County of San Diego to drastically improve the overall fire safety of the region.

The fully-equipped ladder truck and pumper truck enhance emergency services for the Jamul area following the opening of the Tribe’s $400-million economic development project, Hollywood Casino Jamul-San Diego.