Jamul Indian Village delivers new fire trucks to San Diego County Fire Authority

Helping improve regional fire safety

Leading up to what could be a busy fire season in San Diego County, the Jamul Indian Village handed over the keys and delivered a new $1 million ladder truck and $500 thousand pumper truck to the San Diego County Fire Authority. The delivery is part of the multi-million dollar, comprehensive Fire and Life Services Agreement reached between the Tribe and the County of San Diego to drastically improve the overall fire safety of the region.

The fully-equipped ladder truck and pumper truck enhance emergency services for the Jamul area following the opening of the Tribe’s $400-million economic development project, Hollywood Casino Jamul-San Diego.

The Jamul Indian Village (JIV) is one of 13 bands of the Kumeyaay Nation, tracing its roots in Southern California back 12,000 years. Federally recognized as a sovereign nation in 1981, the Jamul Indian Village strives to protect and preserve the heritage and cultural traditions of the Kumeyaay people and to promote the self-reliance of the Tribe through education, housing, health care and employment opportunities. Jamul Indian Village maintains a longstanding commitment to the San Diego community and to improving the quality of life of the Tribe and its neighbors. For more information about JIV, please visit www.jamulindianvillage.com