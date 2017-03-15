Jaz: Wednesday’s Adoption Pet 3/15/17

Name: Jaz (pronounced Jazz)

Breed: Spaniel mix

Age: 6 months old

Sex: Neutered Male

Organization: The Rescued Dog

Phone: 619-356-3390

Website:TheRescuedDog.org

Meet Jas, an adorable spaniel mix puppy, looking for a forever family who will show him the ways of the world. He’s a sweet little guy with a lot of potential! At about 6 months of age, Jas is just now getting socialized with new people and other dogs. He needs slow introductions to people and dogs, but once he feels comfortable with everybody, he can be very snuggly. He also seems to gain confidence when he’s around confident dogs, so The Rescued Dog would like to place Jas in a home with another dog who can show him the ropes. According to his foster family, Jas is a smart puppy who learns fast. Training this guy will be fun and easy! He’s working on his leash training, and he is already crate trained and house trained…big plusses! He can be very playful but he knows how to calm down and enjoy some snuggle time with his people. Jas weighs about 14-pounds and could top out at 25 to 30 pounds, full grown. If you’d like meet Jas, please fill out an application at TheRescuedDog.org, and an adoption coordinator will be in touch to schedule a no-pressure meet and greet.

