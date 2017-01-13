Joe Biden honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

by Kelsey Meksto

(CNN) – Surprising everyone — including the guest of honor — President Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction at a surprise sendoff event on Thursday.

“This also gives the internet one last chance to talk about our bromance,” Obama said.

Challenge accepted, Mr. President. While the Obama/Biden bromance has been well-documented, Biden’s surprise party was textbook. Appropriately, it was a lot like one of those elaborate proposals that are littered across the internet. The perfect finish to a bromance for the ages.

Biden was surprised to see everyone he had ever met gathered in the State Dining Room. Much like in those proposal videos where all of the couple’s friends and family are in the same place and somehow the bride doesn’t get what’s going on.

In what would be the second bro-iest moment of the event, Biden gave Obama a very masculine pat on the shoulder.