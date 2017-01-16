Joni: Monday’s Adoption Pet 1/16/17

by Kelsey Meksto

Pet’s Name: Joni

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Age: 6 1/2 month old puppy

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: Pit Bull Rescue San Diego (PBRSD)

Phone: 858-333-6911

Website: www.pbrsd.org

Joni is a 6.5 month old Pittie Puppy who is just as happy playing fetch as she is playing with her toys all by herself on the couch! Her foster family is teaching her so much…she’s learned to touch, sit, lay down, get up, off, wait, shake and go to her kennel. She’d thrive with a family who will keep training her to do cool tricks or maybe even a doggie sport. She lives with two other pit bulls in her foster home. She plays hard with the young dog and she’s respectful and gentle with the older guy. She’s played with children as young as 6, but a family with older dog-savvy kids would be ideal. She seems curious, but not aggressive toward cats, and goes to work with her foster mom at an animal hospital a few days a week, so she’s been exposed to other animals. Joni’s ideal adoptive family would be one who will keep her mind and body active. She’d love a running or jogging partner, or an adventurous hiker. You can read more about Joni, and submit an adoption application, at www.pbrsd.org. And come meet her at Cupids & Canines at Grossmont Center in La Mesa on Sunday February 12th!

