Kaia: Wednesday’s Adoption Pet 3/22/17

Name: Kaia

Breed: Cattle dog/Shepherd

Age: 1 year old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: The Rescued Dog

Phone: 619-356-3390

Website: TheRescuedDog.org

Talk about a show-stopper. Check out the eyeliner around these striking ice-blue eyes. Beautiful Kaia is a cattle dog mix looking for a fun and energetic family to call her own. The Rescued Dog put her into one of their local foster homes after finding her at the Humane Society of Imperial County. Kaya is about 1 year old, and weighs in at 30 pounds, full grown. This fun little girl is active and sporty, and ready for any adventure. She generally does well walking on the leash, although she does get a little excited when she sees other dogs. She’s a friendly girl who just wants to say hi to everyone she sees. Kaia is also quite a love bug, and loves to snuggle with her humans. She hasn’t had a lot of training so far, but she’s really smart and willing to learn. Taking her to basic training will be a great way for her and her new family to bond. If you and your family are looking for a fun canine sidekick to join you on your adventures, go to TheRescuedDog.org to fill out an adoption application, and if you’re not ready to make a long-term commitment at this time, please consider becoming a temporary foster family for a dog like Kaia.

