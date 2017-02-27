Deadly Kansas bar shooting: Suspect gives himself up

(CNN) – A few hours after he allegedly shot three people in Kansas, killing one, Adam Purinton walked into an Applebee’s in neighboring Missouri and opened up to the bartender, according to 911 calls.

Purinton told the bartender that he had shot two people in Olathe, Kansas, and was looking for a place to hide, the bartender told dispatchers.

“So I’m a bartender at Applebee’s … and I had this guy come into my bar and he told me he’d done something really bad and he was on the run from the police,” the bartender said in 911 calls released by CNN affiliate KSHB.

“He said that he shot and killed two … people in Olathe. And I looked it up on the news, there are these shootings like three hours ago.”

The shootings happened at Austin’s Bar and Grill in the Kansas suburb of Olathe about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said the suspect shot Alok Madasani and Srinivas Kuchibhotla, both 32, and Ian Grillot, 24.