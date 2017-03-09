Kids who skip 100 days of school aren’t always misbehaving

Some kids who skip school will no longer get in trouble instead, they’ll get help. A new program designed by the district attorney’s office is already seeing a 30% success rate.

Minors are required to spend their days learning, but there are some students who skip more than half the school year, making it tough for them to get a fair chance in the real world. The district attorney’s office says truancy is the gateway to future crimes.

“80% of people in prison started out as truant. That doesn’t mean everyone who is truant is going to end up in prison, but that is an extremely significant statistic,” Deputy District Attorney Cyndi Jo Means said.

The county’s truancy diversion court program is for kids who have skipped school 50 to 100 times. They have tried every other option including an intervention and home visit.

“The reality is far different than the perception,” Anthony Millican said who is the spokesperson for the Chula Vista Elementary School District.

Reality is, most absent students aren’t causing trouble or doing drugs.

“Families care, but it’s hard to prioritize education. Their concerns are earning money, work and sometimes they need older kids to take care of younger ones,” Means said.

And if it’s not food or shelter in jeopardy, it’s self esteem.

“Sometimes kids have holes in their shoes, and don’t want to be made fun of,” Millican said.

A stack of missed days used to mean a status offense, juvenile hall or restrictions, like losing the right to drive. But now, instead of punishment there will be resources and support, like monthly check-in’s and help from community based organizations.

“It’s extremely difficult to get kid to school if you live three miles away, so we work with them to get bus passes,” Means added.

It’s a different and present approach to get students to show up.

“Attendance matters. Being punctual; it all carries over into other facets of life,” Millican said.

At any given time there are about 250 students from all over the county, enrolled in this program.

But keep in mind, the majority of students are in school. For example, both Poway and Chula Vista’s school districts have a 97% attendance rate.