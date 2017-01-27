Kiki: Friday’s Adoption Pet 1/27/17

by CW6 News Team

Name: Kiki

Breed: Schnauzer/poodle (Snazzypoo)

Age: 3 years old

Sex: Spayed Femals

Weight: 19 pounds

Organization: Animal Rescuers Without Borders

Phone: 619-977-3593

Website: www.arwob.org/animals/detail?AnimalID=7830667

Kiki is a 3-year-old Schnauzer Poodle mix who was adopted from Animal Rescuers Without Borders as a young pup a few years back. Sadly, her family went through lots of changes recently and lost their home, resulting in them giving up their dogs. For the past 3 years, Kiki has lived with a toddler and other young children and she was fine with them, so we already know she can be placed in a home with kids. She’s good with other dogs and cats, though the cats in her foster home are swatting her around and she’s not loving that! Kiki is crate trained, does well walking on a leash and riding in a car. She’s also house trained and would love to be part of a family again. She could be an only dog, or live with other dogs…but what she really loves the most, is people! For someone looking for a lap dog and a good companion who’d enjoy going on walks or hiking…Kiki will be a good match. She’s healthy and up to date on vaccinations, so she’s ready to go to a loving home right away. Otherwise, she’ll be at the Cupids And Canines Adoption Event at Grossmont Center on Sunday February 12th. Go to ARWOB.org for more information and an adoption application!

SAN DIEGO ANIMAL SUPPORT FOUNDATION

www.SDShelters.org

Join Us On Facebook!!

Guidestar Link