Kim Jong Un’s half brother died suddenly in Lumpur International Airport

Hong Kong (CNN) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother died Monday after becoming ill at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia, according to Selangor State Criminal Investigations Department Chief Fadzil Ahmat.

Another police source told CNN the man who died is named Kim Jong Nam.

Police have described the incident as a “sudden death,” pending the results of a post-mortem investigation.

South Korean media is reporting that he was in his 40s at the time of his death.

The Malaysian inspector general of police said in a news release the deceased North Korean man was traveling with a passport bearing the name Kim Chol.