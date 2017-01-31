Kings of Leon Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

CW6 and Live Nation have teamed up to send lucky viewers to see KINGS OF LEON live at the Sleep Train Amphitheatre on Friday, April 28th! Enter below to win a pair of tickets to the show.

On the heels of a #1 album, a chart-topping radio hit and a sold out first leg of a global tour, iconic rock band KINGS OF LEON announces that they will be adding a new leg of their WALLS tour, traveling to all new U.S. cities. The Grammy Award-winning group will kick off the tour’s second leg here in San Diego.

KINGS OF LEON – WALLS TOUR

Friday, April 28th, 2017

Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Tickets on sale Saturday, February 4th at Ticketmaster.com.