Kingston: Tuesday’s Adoption Pet 3/28/17

Name: Kingston

Breed: Maltese

Age: 11 years old

Sex: Neutered Male

Organization: Maltese & More Rescue

Phone: 858-349-5918

Website: http://www.adoptapet.com/maltese-more-rescue/

This is our last week of Animal House, and one of the things I’ll miss the most is being able to give older dogs like this, the extra publicity they need to find a home. Kingston is an 11-year-old senior Maltese who was dumped at a local shelter by his previous owners in horrific condition. Maltese and More Rescue saw beyond his impaired sight, infected ears and eyes, and lack of hearing, and took him into their foster program. After receiving the much-needed medical care he deserved, he’s now in tip-top shape and ready to find someone who will love and keep him for the rest of his life. This tiny 7-pound man is the perfect lap-dog, and would be ideal for a senior citizen living in a quiet home environment. Kingston is an excellent companion! He loves to cuddle and adores having his chin rubbed. He enjoys short periods of basking in the sun, and being outside in the fresh air with his foster family. He’s a quiet little guy and very easy to have around because he really enjoys napping quite and doesn’t require long walks. Kingston is vaccinated, microchipped, neutered, and qualifies for the Senior to Senior program, giving senior citizens a break on the adoption fee.

SAN DIEGO ANIMAL SUPPORT FOUNDATION

www.SDShelters.org

Join Us On Facebook!!

Guidestar Link