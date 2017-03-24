Knott’s Boysenberry Festival Giveaway

CW6 wants to take you and your family to Knott’s Berry Farm to experience Knott’s Boysenberry Festival! Watch CW6 News in the Morning on Friday, March 25th and get a look at all of the festival’s delicious offerings!

From April 1st through 23rd, celebrate Knott’s historic berry in the heart of the park, Ghost Town! The 16-day food festival features countless, one-of-a-kind boysenberry-inspired dishes, drinks and more, plus the Wine and Craft Brew Tasting Garden, and live entertainment the whole family will love!

From sun up to sun down, the festival features dueling fiddlers, Jammin’ in the Dark (a nighttime dance party), Peanuts Party in the Park, vine dancing, live music, and more live entertainment. The limited-time festival is included with admission to Knott’s Berry Farm.

KNOTT’S BOYSENBERRY FESTIVAL

Knott’s Berry Farm

April 1-23, 2017

For more information on Knott’s Berry Farm, including admission, park hours and events, visit www.knotts.com or download the Knott’s Berry Farm app for your smart phone.

See our photos from last year’s Boysenberry Festival here!