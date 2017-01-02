Lakeside Fire rescues dog from burning home

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One man died today from injuries suffered in a Lakeside house fire that appears to have been set on purpose, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The Lakeside man had his Labrador with him when he supposedly set his house on fire. The Lakeside Fire Department rescued and revived the Lab with an oxygen mask after they found him suffering from smoke inhalation.

Lakeside deputies responded to investigate a house fire at 7:55 a.m., although the blaze had been extinguished, Sgt. Greg Hampton said.