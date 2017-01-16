Lane closures on I-15 and SR-163 scheduled Monday through Friday

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO—Crews will close multiple lanes on northbound Interstate 15 (I-15) from State Route 52 (SR-52) to Ammo Road and on northbound State Route 163 from SR-52 to I-15 Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting. At least one northbound lane will remain open on each highway.

According to Caltrans, the closures are needed to allow crews to continue work replacing freeway slabs damaged in a recent vehicle fire.

Motorists are reminded to slow when highway workers are present with amber lights flashing and to Be Work Zone Alert.