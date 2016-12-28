Lane closures tonight and Thursday on northbound I-15 and SR-163

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO—Crews will close multiple lanes on northbound Interstate 15 (I-15) from State Route 52 (SR-52) to Ammo Road and on northbound State Route 163 from SR-52 to I-15 tonight and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting. At least one northbound lane will remain open on each highway.

The closures are needed to allow crews to replace freeway slabs damaged in a recent vehicle fire.

Motorists are reminded to slow when highway workers are present with amber lights flashing and to Be Work Zone Alert.