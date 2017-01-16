Lane Closures Tuesday Night on State Route 67 and Highland Valley Road

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO—Caltrans crews will close lanes on State Route 67 (SR-67) and Highland Valley Road at the SR-67 Dye Road/Highland Valley Road intersection in Ramona on Tuesday from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. The lane closures are need for temporary striping and K-rail placement.

Both Highland Valley Road and SR-67 will remain open with one-way traffic control in effect. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time in anticipation of slower moving traffic.

The work is part of the SR-67 Dye Road/Highland Valley Road Interchange Project, which will widen SR-67 from two to four lanes through the intersection. Construction began earlier in the year and is expected to be completed in summer, with another year for landscaping.

More information about the SR-67 Dye Road/Highland Valley Road Interchange Project may be found at http://www.dot.ca.gov/d11/projects/67_DyeRoad.pdf.

Motorists are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving construction equipment in the project area. The work schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.

