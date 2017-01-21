Large Turnout for the San Diego Women’s March

Calling for women's rights and to denounce President Trump.

by Gary Buzel

SAN DIEGO- Over 20,000 people gathered Saturday for the San Diego Women’s March.

The rally began at the Civic Center Plaza following with a procession to the County Administration Building on Harbor. People holding signs, and many wearing pink, all in a sign of solidarity.

San Diego and Harbor Police monitored the event closely, including positioning SWAT officers on the roofs of nearby buildings. No arrests were made.

See video report above from CW6 reporter Gary Buzel.