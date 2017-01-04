Last chance to lace up your skates and hit the ice at Liberty Station

by Audra Stafford

This week is your last chance to lace up your skates and hit the ice at Liberty Station.

Sunday is the last day of Fantasy On Ice.

The outdoor rink first opened 20 years ago, and skating there has become an annual holiday tradition for many San Diegans. It is not only fun, it also benefits a great cause. 100% of the proceeds go to The Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital.

So far, more than $1 million dollars has been raised for The Peckham Center through Fantasy On Ice.

To learn more, visit FantasyOnIceSD.com.