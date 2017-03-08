The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center receives another bomb threat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Another in a series of bomb threats against Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in University City prompted police to search the facility today.

Administrators at the Executive Drive center contacted San Diego police shortly before 11 a.m. to report receiving the menacing email, SDPD spokesman Billy Hernandez said.

Officers went through the complex with bomb-sniffing dogs to make sure no hazards were present. No evacuation was immediately instituted, unlike on the previous occasions when the same crime was committed, Hernandez said.

It was at least the fourth threat — none of which has proved legitimate– made against the local Jewish community center in recent months amid a rash of similar crimes across the country.

Last week, a man was arrested in St. Louis in connection with at least eight bogus bomb threats against Jewish centers across the country, including the one in northern San Diego, as part of an alleged campaign to harass a former girlfriend.

Juan Thompson, 31, allegedly targeted Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center on Feb. 20, according to a criminal complaint. Late that night, the facility received an email falsely claiming that Thompson’s former girlfriend had planted a bomb there to “kill as many Jews asap (sic),” according to the charging document.