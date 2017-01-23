The LEGO Batman Movie Advance Screening Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE in theaters on Friday, February 10th! Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the CW6 Advance Screening.

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO Movie” a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure: “The LEGO Batman Movie.” But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

Monday, February 6th, 2017 at 7 p.m.

For complete contest rules, click here.