LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens at LEGOLAND® Giveaway
CW6 has your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the LEGOLAND® California Resort!
To enter, watch CW6 News in the Morning starting Monday, March 14th. Look for the code word and enter it below!
A galaxy far, far away expands inside LEGOLAND® California Resort this spring. NOW OPEN: the new LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display features a 16-foot long Finalizer. The area has six exciting scenes from The Force Awakens including Rey’s rescue of BB-8, Poe and Finn’s escape and of course, Kylo Ren!
But that’s not all that’s new. At the LEGOLAND Water Park, Surfers’ Cove opens this summer with racer-water slides. LEGOLAND® California Resort has more than 60 rides, shows and attractions including the LEGOLAND Hotel with new LEGO® NINJAGO rooms opening in the spring!
For Resort information visit LEGOLAND.com.
This form is not yet available.