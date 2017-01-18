Legoland breaking ground today on exciting feature

by Kelsey Meksto

New Legoland Addition to Bring Excitement for Everyone

CARLSBAD (CNS) – With help from a wizard, knight and princess, Legoland California is scheduled to break ground today on the second hotel at the resort in Carlsbad.

The 250-room Legoland Castle Hotel will include decor featuring knights, princesses, dragons and wizards; a pool area with fountains, slides and play features; and a restaurant befitting the castle theme, according to park officials.

The current hotel at the park, also with 250 rooms, opened nearly four years ago with a Lego brick theme.

The groundbreaking was scheduled for last week, but was postponed by rainy weather.

Legoland California, owned by Merlin Entertainment of London, opened in 1999 and is one of two theme parks of its kind in the United States. The other is near Orlando.

Merlin also operates Legoland parks in Denmark, England, Germany and Malaysia.